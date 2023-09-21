KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low-scoring restaurant just barely passed its inspection. The inspector noted half a dozen critical violations during the initial inspection

The grade is a 71 at IHOP, the one in Maryville on Turner Street. That 71 is a passing score as a grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

The inspector wrote that strawberries in the cooler had a white fuzzy substance around them, which usually indicates they were spoiled. A cut bag of lettuce was heavily browned and had off-color liquid in the bag. The lettuce was thrown away.

Ice buckets were found stored face down on a dirty sheet pan that was filled with stagnate water which had a slimy substance to it.

There’s more. The inspector wrote that while in the kitchen, he watched the person in charge handle customer service plates without first washing his hands. An employee’s hair pick was also found lying on a food preparation table.

Finally, gnats were seen flying all over the kitchen. Bacteria-carrying insects are not supposed to be in restaurants.

During a follow-up inspection, all of the original critical violations were corrected. The new re-inspected grade is an 88.

Top Scores of the Week

Craven Wings, 12350 S. Northshore Dr, Knoxville — 100

Shirley’s Boy, 10943 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 100

Cool Beans Grill, 1817 Lake Ave, Knoxville — 99

Wendy’s, 6650 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville — 99

Five Guys Burgers And Fries, 208 Hamilton Crossing Dr, Alcoa — 99

Anthony’s Pizza & Subs, 195 W. Morris Blvd, Morristown — 99

Ma & Pa Kettle, 544 E. Tri County Blvd, Oliver Springs — 99

Hardee’s Of Decatur, 17659 State Highway 58 N, Decatur — 98

Restaurants are checked every six months. Inspections are unannounced, but if you notice an issue, first talk with the manager, if no action is taken, call the health department in the county where you live.