Stored food left uncovered, sushi thrown out at Morristown restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown restaurant passed its initial inspection but was inspected a second time after a number of violations were found that could cause potential foodborne illness.

Golden Dragon, 3325 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Morristown — grade: 72; follow-up grade: 89

Golden Dragon scored a 72 in its initial health inspection. Food temperatures, food safety and sanitation issues were found at the restaurant.

Five pounds of sushi were thrown away for a temperature violation. The sushi was found in the warmer at 81 degrees but 135 degrees and above is the hot temperature to slow the growth of bacteria. The dishwasher also had issues. No sanitizer was running through the machine, which is required. A table wiping cloth was being stored in a bucket without sanitizer as well.

In the walk-in cooler, food was stored on the floor. Food is required to be up on a shelf to protect it from potential contamination. Bulk containers were also not covered. The restaurant was also docked for knives found at the hibachi station were wedged between dirty shelves

The Golden Dragon has been reinspected and the risk-factor violations have been corrected. The new score is 89.

Monster Mash Burgers, 611 Parkway, Sevierville — grade: 65; follow-up grade: 90

In Sevierville, a health inspector has returned to Monster Mash Burgers on the Parkway. The original violations have been checked and the failing grade has been upgraded to a 90.

Top scores of the week: