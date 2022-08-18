MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The failing score was recorded in Hamblen County. More than a dozen violations were noted by the inspector.

The grade is a 64 at the Toro Mexican Grill, at 2550 East Morris Blvd in Morristown. This is a failing score, as any grade below 70 is considered a failure.

In his report, the inspector watched several hygiene violations. Several employees were observed handling their cell phones then without washing their hands those workers handled plates going to customers.

Also, the inspector watched a kitchen worker placing tortilla chips in a basket with his bare hands. Gloves are supposed to be worn whenever handling food.

When he checked a pot holding queso dip, it was at 104 degrees, however, 135 and above is the hot holding temperature to prevent potential food-borne illness.

There’s more, the inspector found thawed fish in its vacuum-sealed package. To prevent harmful bacteria from growing, the frozen fish should have been removed from the sealed package. As a result, three pounds of fish was thrown away.

The inspector also found flies present at the Toro Mexican Grill. Finally, no person in charge was present at the time of the inspection. The manager is supposed to keep employees up to date on health rules and regulations.

The inspector has returned to Toro Mexican Grill. The original critical violations were checked and corrected. The re-inspected grade is a 97.

