KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The eatery with the failing score serves Chinese, Korean, and Japanese dishes. Several critical violations were checked off by the inspector.

The grade is 65 at Osaka Hibachi and Sushi on Sutherland Avenue in Knoxville. That is a failing score as any grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

Osaka Hibachi & Sushi, 3349 Sutherland Ave., Knoxville — Grade: 65, Follow-up Grade: 94

First off, the inspector watched a kitchen employee prepare raw chicken, which is filled with bacteria, and then he went on to the cook line without washing his hands first. Hand washing is required whenever handling food.

In the refrigerator, raw beef was stored over ready-to-eat vegetables. This creates the possibility of cross-contamination as juices from the raw beef could accidentally spill onto the cooked food.

A food worker was observed rinsing dirty utensils in the big three-compartment sink, but no soap or sanitizer was found in the sink. But they’re required to properly wash, clean, and sanitize the utensils.

When the inspector checked “to go containers,” they’re used to take food home, the containers were stored on a tire. The containers were thrown away. There was also a can of penetrating oil sitting next to the food slicer. Chemicals are supposed to be kept far away from food equipment. It was moved during the inspection.

Finally, the inspector writes that the manager was unable to answer food safety regulations regarding cross-contamination and sanitizing pots, pans, dishes, and utensils.

The Osaka Hibachi and Sushi on Sutherland was re-inspected. During the follow-up, management made sure all of the critical violations were corrected. The new follow-up grade is a 94.

Top Scores of the Week

Soccer Taco, 2031 Thunderhead Rd, Knoxville — 100

Bull Feathers Sports Cafe, 10535 Kingston, Pk, Knoxville — 100

Dosbros- Bearden, 4405 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 100

Soup Kitchen Express, 9222 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 100

Inskip Grill, 4877 Broadway, Knoxville — 100

Thai Time, 6200 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville — 100

Bit Burger, 151 N. Seven Oaks Dr, Knoxville — 100

Sevelli’s Deli, 3055 Sutherland Ave, Knoxville — 100

Restaurant inspection reports are supposed to be posted where you can find them and read them.