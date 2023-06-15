KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A dozen violations were checked off by the inspector at a Sevier County grill that serves Japanese food.

The grade is a 76 at Nao Japanese Grill, at 3676 Parkway in Pigeon Forge. 76 is a passing score, but there were a lot of critical violations. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

Nao Japanese Grill, 3676 Parkway, Pigeon Forge — Grade: 76, Follow-up Grade: 91

The inspector wrote that a bin of spoiled tomato paste was found in the refrigerator. It was thrown away. Also in the cooler, the temperature of twelve bins of cooked rice read 50 degrees, that’s way too warm. Ten pounds of the rice was discarded. Also out of temperature in the cooler were two pounds of scallops at 61 degrees and chicken at 67 degrees. They too were thrown away to prevent potential food-borne illnesses.

When the inspector checked the underside of the soda dispenser, he found a brown build-up. In other words, it was dirty. In the kitchen, a wet wiping cloth was found on a table where food is prepared. But those cleaning cloths that are used to clean things, they’re supposed to be kept in a sanitizer bucket.

Finally, the person in charge did not show managerial control due to so many critical violations that could potentially cause food-borne illness.

The inspector recently returned to Nao Japanese Grill and during the follow-up, the critical violations were corrected and the new grade is a 91.

Top Scores of the Week

Chick Fil A, 540 E. Emory Rd, Powell — 100

Salsarita’s,570 E. Emory Rd, Powell — 100

Angie’s Kitchen, 502 Grove St, Loudon — 100

Sunshine Hollow, 198 Country Rd 52, Athens — 100

Nick & J’s Cafe, 1526 Lovell Rd, Knoxville — 99

Shoney’s, 343 Emory Rd, Powell — 98

El Mezcal, 11110 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 98

Cadillac Grill, 108 N. Gateway Ave, Rockwood — 98

Restaurant health inspections are unannounced and they’re conducted every six months. The grade represents a snapshot of conditions at the time of the inspection.