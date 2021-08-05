Townsend restaurant food temperatures off by more than 10 degrees during inspection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Food temperatures in a Townsend restaurant’s walk-in cooler were off by more than 10 degrees during a recent health inspection. The temperatures, food-handling issues and lack of food safety rules followed led to a low score.

Carriage House Restaurant, 8310 State Highway 73, Townsend — grade: 72

The grade is a 72 at the Carriage House Restaurant on Highway 73. That’s a passing score. A score below 70 is considered failing.

The inspector found hamburger patties at 54 degrees, precooked diced potatoes at 53 degrees, and grits at 52 degrees. The safe refrigerated temperature is 41 and below to slow bacteria growth.

Elsewhere in the kitchen, a cook was seen touching a hamburger bun and cheese with his bare hands. Gloves are required whenever anyone in the kitchen handles food.

Finally, the inspector writes the manager lacked proper knowledge of food safety rules. The inspector offered spot training to the manager. A reinspection has been scheduled.

The Cafe, 304 Wharf St. Loudon — grade: 68; new grade: 92

A follow-up inspection has been held at The Cafe on Wharf Street in Loudon, the original failing grade of 68 has been upgraded to a 92 after the original violations were corrected.

Top scores of the week: