Unlabeled ‘yellowish liquid’ among violations at Crossville café

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A number of risk-factor violations that could cause foodborne illness were checked off in a health inspection at a Crossville café and thrift store.

Vickie’s Thrift and More, 13215 Highway 70, Crossville — grade: 63

The grade is a 63 at Vickie’s Thrift and More on Highway 70 in Crossville. That’s a failing score. A follow-up inspection is required. The second inspection usually takes place 10 to 14 days after the original inspection.

The health inspector found an unlabeled “yellowish liquid” in the kitchen. The contents should have been labeled to prevent any surprises.

Hot dogs found in the cooler were not labeled with an open date and the and the manager didn’t know when they were first opened. Food held in the refrigerator must be marked with the date it was first opened or prepared. If any is left over after a week, it must be discarded.

Other violations include paper towels found on the kitchen floor and a hand sink that wasn’t turned on because of a leak.

The manager also did not demonstrate knowledge of restaurant health rules.

