KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than a dozen violations were marked off at an Anderson County eatery leading to a failing grade.

The grade is a 63 at Coal Creek Smokehouse BBQ on South Main Street, in Rocky Top. That’s a failing score. Any grade below 70 is considered failing.

Coal Creek Smokehouse BBQ, 211 S Main St, Rocky Top — grade: 63; follow-up grad: 92

When the inspector checked a food preparation unit, he found a moldy unsliced onion. It was quickly thrown away. Also, in the mini fridge, the inspector writes he found “unrecognizable and extremely moldy food.” It too was promptly thrown away.

When he checked the dishwasher, the inspector found no sanitizer running through the cycle. Sanitizer is required to properly wash, clean and sanitize dishes and utensils.

In addition, the walk-in cooler held food at 48 degrees. 41 and below is the safe cool temperature to slow bacteria growth. As a result, cooked ham, sliced turkey, pork belly, coleslaw and other foods, 11 pounds in all, were thrown away.

Finally, the inspector writes the manager did not demonstrate knowledge of food safety regulations.

Now, the inspector has returned to Coal Creek Smokehouse BBQ and all of the original violations were corrected, the failing score of 63 has been upgraded to a 92.

Top scores of the week:

Taco Bell on Millertown Pike, Knoxville —100

Krystal also scores on Millertown Pike, Knoxville —100

Elst Brewing Company On Central Street in Knoxville — 100

Smokehouse 228 On The Water On Maryville Pike in Knoxville —100

Tanner’s Cafe In Wartburg — 100

The Hill in Knoxville on Forest Avenue — 99

Hard Knox Pizzeria on Kingston Pike — 99

Johnny Rockets on the Parkway in Gatlinburg — 99