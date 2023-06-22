KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The inspector checked off 16 violations at a restaurant that serves Japanese food in Knoxville.

The grade is a 71 at Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar on Lovell Road in Knoxville. This is a passing score, but there were a lot of critical violations.

Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse And Sushi Bar, 226 Lovell Rd, Knoxville — Grade: 71, Follow-Up Grade: 86

The inspector wrote that he watched a server carry dirty dishes into the kitchen and then return to work without washing her hands, which is required when handling dirty dishes.

In the kitchen, an employee with long, acrylic fingernails touched sliced mushrooms with her bare hands and placed them in a bowl. It’s okay if food service workers have long, acrylic nails, but like all kitchen workers gloves are required whenever handling food.

When the inspector checked the temperature of cooked rice in the cooler, it was at 50 degrees. 41 and below is the safe cool temperature. As a result, 50 pounds of rice was thrown away to prevent potential foodborne illness.

In the hibachi party room, fruit flies were found buzzing around, but bugs aren’t allowed at restaurants.

The inspector recently returned to Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse on Lovell Road and after providing and posting heath rules in English, Spanish, and Chinese, the follow-up inspection was successful. All critical violations were corrected and the new grade is an 86.

Top Scores of the Week

Fiesta Garibaldi Mexican Grill, 8520 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 99

Sami’s Cafe, 9700 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 99

Arby’s, 10816 Hardin Valley Rd, Knoxville — 99

Hometown Hero’s Subs,1235 Dolly Parton Pkw, Sevierville — 99

McDonald’s, 1705 S. Roane St, Harriman — 99

Yehweh’s Cafe, 726 Tennessee Ave, Etowah — 99

Parkside Tavern, 338 N. Peters Rd, Knoxville — 98

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 375 Kelsey Ln, Lenoir City — 98

Typically health inspections occur, at random, every six months, however, a food inspector is also obligated to visit an eatery if a customer complains to the health department in the county where they live.