West Town Mall, Pigeon Forge seafood restaurants record lowest scores of the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A West Town Mall restaurant and a seafood restaurant just off the Parkway in Pigeon Forge are among the lowest scores of the week.

The restaurant with the lowest health inspection score is in Knoxville. Quite a few risk factors are marked down in the report.

Ruby Thai Kitchen, 7600 Kingston Pike – Grade: 70; new grade: 90

The place is Ruby Thai Kitchen at West Town Mall. The restaurant’s grade is 70. That’s a passing score. Below 70 is considered “unsanitary” by the health department.

Half a dozen critical violations were noted in the report. When the inspector first arrived, the manger was not present so the inspector was not able to quiz them about their role as a supervisor or knowledge of health rules.

The inspector found a worker smoking in the kitchen at Ruby Thai, which isn’t allowed.

Problems with the chicken also lowered the restaurant’s score.

Cooked chicken was at 105 degrees, that’s way too cool. The proper hot temperature to kill bacteria growth is 135 degrees and above.

When checked, the inspector found no date marks on chicken in the refrigerator. The date of “first use” on ready-to-eat food is required. Once opened, the food must be used within seven days.

Ruby Thai Kitchen has already been checked a second time. The original grade of 70 is now 90.

Harpoon Harry’s, 112 Community Center Drive, Pigeon Forge – Grade: 71

In Pigeon Forge, Harpoon Harry’s, 112 Community Center Drive, scored a 71. That’s a passing grade.

Violations led to several pounds of discarded food. The inspector writes shrimp, pasta and half a gallon of milk were thrown away.

Leafy greens were thawing in a hand sink in the sushi preparation area. That is the wrong place.

A server cooler wasn’t working properly, and a repairman was called to fix it.

When the inspector checked the dishwasher, no chlorine was found running through the rinse. The inspector also observed a worker unload dirty dishes from the dishwasher.

An employee also did not wash his hands, which is required, before starting to unload the dishes and silverware from the dishwasher.

A reinspection is expected soon.

Vickies Thrift, 13215 Highway 70, Crossville – Grade: 70; new grade: 94

Last week in Crossville, Vickie’s Thrift and More received a 70. It’s been reinspected and the violations were corrected. The new grade is a 94.

Top scores of the week: