KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the nation’s largest restaurant equipment suppliers announced a major expansion to its operations in Sevier County, creating over 100 new jobs.

KaTom, a leading food service supply company, will create 120 new jobs in Sevier County over the next five years through a $7.5 million expansion. The business will expand its Kodak operations by adding an additional 100,000 square feet of space to its existing warehouse fulfillment center.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Kodak, KaTom currently employs more than 200 at its sole facility. According to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, the move will boost KaTom’s ability to meet the growing demand for restaurant and bar equipment and supplies.

“We are the all-American dream. This is a win for Tennessee, a win for Sevier County and a win for team KaTom. This will allow us to expand our facilities, hire more amazing Tennesseans and serve many clients all across America from right here in beautiful Kodak, Tennessee. We are grateful and enamored by the support from Governor Lee and all others involved to make this dream grow bigger and better.” Patricia Bible, founder, president and CEO, KaTom Restaurant Supply, LLC

In the last five years, TNECD has supported nearly 70 economic development projects in the East Tennessee region resulting in more than 9,600 job commitments and nearly $3 billion in capital investment.

“KaTom is a valued member of the Kodak business community, and their decision to create 120 new jobs in Sevier County will ensure additional opportunities for the region’s skilled workforce,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said. “I appreciate KaTom’s continued investment in East Tennessee and congratulate them on their successful expansion.”