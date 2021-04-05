Food truck park coming to Karns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Another food truck park is popping up in Knoxville, and this time it’s in the Karns area.

It’s called Karns Food Truck Court, located off of 8700 Ball Camp Pike, right next to the Ayso Region 275 soccer fields and Ball Camp Park.

Karla Goins owns the park along with her husband. She said it was time for Karns to have a food truck park.

“The Karns community is growing by leaps and bounds and we wanted to give back,” Goins said.

Goins said the location couldn’t be more perfect. Sitting adjacent to two recreational fields hopefully means families taking a break in between games and heading over to the food trucks.

Goins also said the area is constantly growing, with new homes seemingly being built every week. Plus, Goins said, in the near future, the road will be wider.

“The traffic is enormous through here now, and they’re actually expanding the road so we’re going to be sitting directly on Schaad Road. The new Schaad Road,” Goins said.

Goins said whenever the road expansion is completed, sidewalks will be touching her property, making it easy to travel for those living in the area.

“Now that warm weather is finally coming, people will get on their bikes and walk their dogs down to our food truck park and get something to eat or get a dessert,” Goins said.

Laura Larue, owner of the dessert truck LuLu Liquor Cakes, said it will be beneficial to have a food truck park in Karns since the community doesn’t have one already.

“We have people ask us, when are we going to be in north Knoxville, when are we going to be in south Knoxville, east Knoxville. So to be in the Karns area it’s definitely a location that I know there’s a lot of population around here that I think it will really benefit from being in this area,” Larue said.

She said a food truck park really adds to a community.

Larue said food truck parks are a great place to socialize outside.

“It’s great for us because we make a lot of friends with the other food trucks, a lot of customers, you know. It just brings a nice social gathering (place) for people, for families,” Larue said.

Larue said with the Karns Food Truck Court being located next to parks, will give families options to choose from, and the convenience of walking two steps to make everyone in the family happy.

The Karns Food Truck Court will open April 9.

To start, she plans to be open every day of the week for lunch (11 a.m.-2 p.m.) and dinner (5 p.m.- 9 p.m.), with a picnic area in the center of the parked trucks.

Goins is in the works of scheduling four food trucks for each shift–two entrée options and two desserts.

Hopefully, down the road, she plans to incorporate live bands or karaoke.

For now, she’s just trying to get the word out so food trucks will book a slot and the people will come.

As of right now, she has a BBQ truck and a shaved ice truck booked for opening night.

Goins said she does not plan to have any alcohol sold at the park to keep it more family friendly.

“Hopefully just create a nice atmosphere that people would like to come and hang out,” Goins said on the goal of the new Karns Food Truck Court.

To schedule a vendor at the food truck park, you can call Goins at 865-256-1703, or email kmg212@gmail.com