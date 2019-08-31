Vol fans excited on campus ahead of season opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Win or lose, so much of game day is just about the atmosphere.

WATE Six On Your Side’s Eizabeth Kuebel was on campus soaking it up, as Vol fans kick off the first football game of the season.

“We are just here hanging out. The kids were dancing with Smokey and with the cheerleaders earlier, and so we’re having a good time doing that,” Jeff Lane said.

“I’m really excited, I’m really excited,” said Noah Lane.

Vol fans covered campus Saturday, from Volunteer Village to the tailgating tents, and of course, taking in the famous Vol walk.

“Our blood’s bleeding orange, we’re ready, lets go,” Rhonda Ryan said.

“It’s a nice day, it’s crowded and everybody is pumped up,” said Denise Patterson.

Some are born fans – others made. Some were also taking in Rocky Top for the first time Saturday.

“It’s just a great atmosphere out here. We love Neyland, we love Knoxville,” said two fans at their first UT game.

There is clearly no lack of spirit. Fans were ready to finally kick off the 2019 season.

“Family, kids, old people, young people. We all come together for the Vols to win,” Ryan said.