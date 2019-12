WALLAND, Tenn. (WATE)- Smokies Road Info tweeted out that “Foothills Parkway West,” from Walland to Wears Valley will be closing at 4 Sunday afternoon.

Also U.S. Highway 441 Newfound Gap Road from Gatlinburg to Cherokee North Carolina will close at 5 Sunday afternoon.

This is due to approaching significant winter weather. No word on when the roadway will reopen at this time.