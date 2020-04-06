FOP: 21 law enforcement officers have died as a result of COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There have been 21 line-of-duty deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police.

In a statement posted Sunday to its Facebook page, the FOP said “we regret to inform you that we now have 21 confirmed Line of Duty deaths from Covid19.”

The organization added, “please keep all frontline personnel in your thoughts and prayers.”

The FOP explained it has been closely monitoring and collecting data since the beginning of the pandemic.