Ford recalls over 58K Focus cars over fuel tank

(CNN) – Ford Motor Company is recalling about 58,000 Focus cars in North America to fix a power train software issue that could cause a deformed fuel tank.

The automaker said it was not aware of any injuries or crashes associated with the defect.

The issue affects certain 2012 and 2017 focus vehicles with 2-liter GDI engines, as well as 2013-14 Focus ST Vehicles with 2-Liter GDI Engines.

This recall includes the 2012-2017 Ford Focus with the 2.0-liter direct-injection I4, as well as 2013-2014 Ford Focus ST. The former carries build dates between Oct. 7, 2010, and July 23, 2012, while the latter has a build-date range from May 3, 2012, to Dec. 11, 2014.

According to the automaker, it’s unclear why this specific subset of vehicles did not receive the proper update, but nevertheless, that’s what the second recall seeks to address. We are told the problem originally came from the car’s canister purge valve, part of the fuel system that helps circulate vapor.

In the recalled vehicles, that valve might have stuck open, and the powertrain control module in charge of looking for a stuck-open valve may have malfunctioned.

If both problems occurred, the excessive vacuum might have deformed the fuel tank, which could cause the fuel gauge to act up or stall the vehicle.

The automaker says dealers will accept the recalled vehicles and apply the correct software calibration to the powertrain control module.

Technicians will also inspect and replace the carbon canister, fuel tank, and fuel delivery module as required.



Ford suggests that owners leave at least half a tank of gas in their cars until the recall can be performed.