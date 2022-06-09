KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — “Forest bathing” is a concept used throughout history as a way for people to connect with nature. Ijams Nature Center is hosting a workshop for forest bathing Tuesday, June 14 from 6-8 p.m.

ANFT-trained forest therapy guide Zan Whisman will be the instructor for the workshop.

The event will be held within the area near the Miller Building, and participants will get the chance to gather as a group or use the guides to walk around the forest.

“Forest bathing is different from educational nature programs in that the purpose is not to learn any new information, but to experience and connect with nature,” according to the Ijams website.

History of forest bathing

According to the National Geographic, “the term emerged in Japan in the 1980s as a physiological and psychological exercise called ‘shinrin-yoku,’ also known as ‘forest bathing.'” However, for some, there’s no actual bathing involved.

The Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries believed that people’s bodies needed the forest’s atmosphere in order to live a healthy lifestyle.

Forest bathing can be used by standing or walking around parks, lakes, beaches or gardens, and being mindful and present within the environment. Most nature experts recommend leaving behind cell phones or other devices that can cause distractions.

Although the term was coined in Japan, the practice of forest bathing has been used by others in different countries. Benjamin Franklin also believed in forest bathing, or “air baths” and would breathe in fresh air for 30 minutes every morning.

“Forest bathing is not just for the wilderness-lover; the practice can be as simple as walking in any natural environment and consciously connecting with what’s around you,” according to National Geographic.

Kaiser Permanente, thrive, recommends these practices for those who want to start forest bathing:

Take a trip to any natural setting (park, beach, local trail, nearby forest, etc.)

Turn off all electronic devices

When arriving to the destination, take deep breaths and become centered

Focus on the senses around the area (smell of the air or birds chirping)

Observe the surroundings

If walking, go at a slow pace, then continue to pay attention to the mind and senses

Kaiser also recommends practicing forest bathing for about 20 minutes everyday; and that forest bathing is beneficial to lower blood pressure, heart rate and levels of stress, which will have people more calm and relaxed.

For more information about the Forest Bathing Workshop, visit Ijams Nature Center’s website.