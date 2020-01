COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- Early Sunday morning a Cocke County community devastated after a fire at a local church.

The Forest Hills Baptist Church in Cocke County is said to have suffered extensive damage after the fire. The fire is also said to have ruptured a nearby water line.

Authorities are saying they’re thankful no one was injured. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is now now investigating the cause of the blaze.