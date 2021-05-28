Former attorney allegedly stole thousands from Campbell County estate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A former attorney has been indicted on stealing thousands of dollars from a client.

A Tennessee Bureau of investigation probe determined that Kevin Angel stole several thousand dollars from a client in Campbell County that he was representing in an estate matter between November 2016 and November 2017. At the time of the incident, Angel was a licensed attorney.

Angel has been charged with two counts of theft over $10,000. He was arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $20,000 bond.