Former CEO of MyPayroll HR pleads guilty to 12 counts, among them wire fraud, false tax filing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Michael Mann, the former CEO of the company MyPayrollHR that caused employees across the country to have bounced paychecks and money withdrawn pleaded guilty to 12 counts Wednesday morning in court.

Mann will be ordered to pay over $101 million in restitution and forfeit a number of assets after one of his companies, MyPayroll HR in Clifton Park suddenly ceased operations in September 2019, causing businesses across the country to be unable to pay their employees.

One of the 12 counts, Mann pleaded guilty to includes identity theft. He pretended to be one of his co conspirators who also pled guilty back in February.

From at least 2013, Mann admitted to defrauding banks, creating sham companies, and making fake invoices to get money from financing companies.

His attorney, Michael Koenig, says they are now focused on sentencing which will happen in December.

“Ultimately, as the judge said, sentencing is at his discretion, but we are going to give him a much more complete and broader picture of Michael Mann and his life. He’s not just what you heard in court today,” Koenig said.