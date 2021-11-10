KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Carly Pearce, a Kentucky native who started her career as a performer at Dollywood’s Country Crossroads, is nominated for two awards at Wednesday’s Country Music Association awards.

The 31-year-old from Taylor Mill, Kentucky is up for Female Vocalist of the Year alongside Gabby Barrett, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde and Maren Morris.

Her album, “29,” has been nominated for Album of the Year. She will go head-to-head with Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Brothers Osborne and Morgan Wallen.

Not only is she vying for her second CMA award, Pearce will also perform her current single “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” alongside fellow nominee Ashley McBryde.

Pearce has received five previous CMA nominations. She took home her first CMA award last year when “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Lee Brice was named the Musical Event of the Year.

She first started her performance career at 16 when she left home to become a performer at Dollywood’s Country Crossroads. After three years, she moved to Nashville where she signed her first record deal, she told WCPO in 2017.

Earlier this year, she was invited to the Grand Ole Opry under the guise that she would be filming a promotional video for Dollywood. While explaining her earliest memory of Dollywood as a child, Dolly Parton surprised Pearce to break the news that she had been invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Considered one of country music’s biggest honors, just over 200 acts have received membership to the Grand Ole Opry since the program began.

When Dolly asks how she managed to perform at the Grand Ole Opry 80 times, she responded she was just trying to, “follow in your [Dolly’s] footsteps.”

“Well, I came here today to tell you you are now an official member of the Grand Ole Opry,” Parton said as Pearce cries tears of joy.

Don’t miss the 55th Annual CMA Awards LIVE from Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. on ABC/WATE 6 On Your Side.