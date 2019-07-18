Former ETSU student found not guilty of civil rights intimidation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- After hours of deliberation, jurors came back with a verdict in the case of a former ETSU student accused of civil rights intimidation.

The jurors returned a verdict of NOT guilty on 4 out of 5 counts, including civil rights intimidation.

Rettke dressed up as a gorilla during a black lives matter event on the campus of East Tennessee State University in September 2016.

News Channel 11’s Blake Lipton was inside the courtroom when the verdict was read.

He reports that the jury only returned a guilty verdict on the count of disrupting an organized event.

The jury recommended a $500 fine.

Rettke will be sentenced on August 14th at 1:30 p.m.