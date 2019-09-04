Former Fentress County employee indicted for stealing $200,000

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a former Fentress County finance department employee has been indicted on a theft charge for stealing more than $200,000.

Kellye Crabtree, 36, is currently being held in Fentress County Jail on the theft charge.

TBI saying Crabtree’s indictment was the result of a mutli-agency investigation by special agents with the TBI and the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury.

According to the TBI, agents developed information that between December 2014 and December 2018, Crabtree used her position as an accounts payable clerk for the Fentress County finance department to steal the funds.

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, the Fentress County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Crabtree with one count of Theft over $60,000. On Wednesday, Crabtree turned herself in and was booked into the Fentress County Jail on a $238,000 bond.