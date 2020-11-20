Former football coach Lou Holtz tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, introduces former college football coach Lou Holtz during a campaign stop in Butler, Pa. Holtz has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 83-year-old former college football coach confirmed the test Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, to Columbia, S.C., TV station WOLO. “I don’t have a lot of energy right now,” Holtz told the ABC station. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

COLUMBIA. S.C. (AP) — Lou Holtz has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 83-year-old former college football coach confirmed the test Thursday to Columbia TV station WOLO. “I don’t have a lot of energy right now,” Holtz told the ABC station.

Holtz led Notre Dame to the 1988 national title in a Hall of Fame career. He has worked for ESPN and campaigned for President Donald Trump.

Holtz is set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump.