Former Fort Campbell medic sentenced to 15 years in rape and murder of infant daughter

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Army medic at Fort Campbell will spend the next 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to the rape and murder of one of his infant twin daughters.

According to our news partners at Clarksville Now, 25-year-old Christopher Paul Conway was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in perpetration of a felony, aggravated rape of a child, and aggravated child abuse and neglect in early 2018.

On Friday, Conway accepted a no-contest plea agreement and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder before his bench trial date which was to happen later this month. Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Lund stated the family agreed with the plea agreement.

“This has been a very difficult case for all parties involved,” Lund told Clarksville Now, “There will never be a sentence harsh enough to ease the death of a child. Adeline was a beautiful baby whose life was taken far too soon. I hope her sister and family can find peace now that this case has been resolved.”

Investigators say the baby was found early in the morning on November 14, 2017, by her mother and had the cord of a dehumidifier wrapped around her arm and neck.

When later questioned, Conway told police that he raped and murdered the 9-month-old, but later reportedly tried to recant his confession. It was later determined that the baby was sexually assaulted and the cord was wrapped around her neck which caused her death.

