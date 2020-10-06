Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden, 90, tests positive for virus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Family friend and Bowden’s former publicist Kim Shiff says the 90-year-old Bowden had been hospitalized in Tallahassee, Florida, for about two weeks. He returned home late last week and was informed he had tested positive.
Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday he had not exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.
Bowden coached Florida State for 34 years and is second on the career victories list in major college football behind the late Joe Paterno of Penn State.
