A former Greene County teacher received a probation sentence for allegedly asking for a photo from a former student.

43-year-old Brandon Sizemore allegedly asking the former student for a photo with her, “pj’s off” through Facebook.

Sizemore was then charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

In court this week, he was granted judicial diversion in a Greene County courtroom.

If Sizemore completes probation, he can have the misdemeanor charge expunged from his record.