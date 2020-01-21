Former Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons suffers severe injuries in auto accident

ATLANTA, Ga. — Former Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons suffered what his attorneys say could possibly be career-ending injuries after being involved in a car crash last week, ESPN reported.

The 31-year-old has been listed on the team’s injury report since Wednesday afternoon’s wreck.

“Parsons was involved in an automobile accident this afternoon following practice,” the Hawks said last week. “Parsons has been diagnosed with a concussion and whiplash. Parsons will now enter the NBA’s concussion protocol.”

According to Parsons’ attorneys John Morgan and Nick Panagakis, the Atlanta Hawk forward “suffered multiple severe and permanent injuries including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and a torn labrum” after a driver reportedly caused a three-car accident on Wednesday. The driver was not identified in the report, but the attorneys claim he had been arrested and charged with DUI.

“The at-fault driver created utter chaos on the roadway, needlessly endangering the lives of countless motorists,” the statement said. “He now stands charged with DUI, admitted drinking, had alcohol in the car with him, passed out after causing a three-car crash at 2:00PM on a Wednesday in a busy intersection.”

A Winter Park, Florida, native and University of Florida alumnus, Parsons isn’t sure whether he will play again, his lawyers said.

“Chandler was in peak physical condition at the time of the wreck. He is now working with a team of doctors to regain his health, and at this time, his ability to return to play is unclear. Our focus right now is on helping him make a full recovery, while we also work to hold any and all responsible parties fully accountable.”

The Memphis Grizzlies traded Parsons to Atlanta in July 2019. He has averaged fewer than 3 points in the five games he’s played for Atlanta. A journeyman, the 6-foot-9 small forward was drafted in 2011 and played for the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks before joining the Grizzlies in 2016.