Former Hancock County corrections officer accused of having sex with inmate

SNEEDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A former Hancock County corrections officer has been indicted on allegations that he had sexual conduct with an inmate.

Jacob Cole Heck, 24, is charged with one count of official misconduct. He turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday and is being held on $10,000 bond.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began looking into the case in February. They say they learned that Heck provided tobacco to a female inmate in the Hancock County jail in exchange for sexual conduct.

The sheriff’s office has since fired Heck.