Former Hancock County corrections officer arrested for smuggling cellphones into jail

SNEEDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A now-former Hancock County corrections officer was indicted Monday for bringing contraband cell phones into jail to sell to inmates.

Christopher Lyons, 44, was charged Monday with one count of official misconduct and one count of introduction of a telecommunications device into a penal institution.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agents began investigating in August at the request of 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that Lyons used his position as a corrections officer to bring cell phones into the Hancock County Jail to give to inmates in exchange for payment.

Lyons was arrested Monday, Oct. 21 and booked into the Hancock County Jail on a $30,000 bond.