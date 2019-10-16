Former House speaker defends state fund

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The disgraced former Tennessee House speaker, Glen Casada, is defending a fund that uses taxpayer dollars; this, in the face of questions raised by other lawmakers.

Casada saying a $4 million state grant fund should not be frozen while other lawmakers question the intended use of this money.

He also said the funding was part of the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget, which was unanimously approved by the legislature.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Senate Speaker Randy McNally are now raising questions about the purposes of the fund and whether the money being used for “legislative pork projects.”

They have frozen the money, for now.

Casada helped push the grant through while he was Speaker of the House. He resigned in August after a scandal over explicit and inappropriate text messages he sent.