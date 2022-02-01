KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) resulted in the indictment of Laiken Witlock, 29 a, former Kingsport police officer.

Whitlock is accused of assault on a female inmate on Sept. 28 of 2021. TBI investigators said Whitlock struck a handcuffed woman twice after the inmate spat on her while being placed into her cell.

She is no longer employed by the Kingsport Police Department. On Jan. 5 the Sullivan County Grand Jury indicted Whitlock with two counts of simple assault.

On Feb. 1 Whitlock turned herself in and is now booked in the Sullivan County Jail on a $3,500 bond.