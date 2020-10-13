Former Knox County Sheriff’s employee pleads guilty to misconduct

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The former fleet services manager for the Knox County Sheriff’s Department has pleaded guilty to one count of official misconduct.

Ronnie Kidd pled guilty on Tuesday to one count of Official Misconduct, a Class E felony. Kidd was put on administrative leave in May before he resigned last month as part of a plea deal.

The recommended sentence is two years as a Range I offender. This will be served on State Probation. It was a condition of his plea that he resign from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Kidd has asked to receive judicial diversion, but the State will oppose that request at a sentencing hearing set for December 11.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler will hold a press conference on Tuesday at 3:30 to address the Kidd case.

Fleet Services manage all KCSO vehicles at their own garage.