Former Knoxville police officer sued for alleged excessive force

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A former Knoxville police officer is facing a lawsuit – accused of using excessive force.

The plaintiff, Brent Cox, is suing the defendant and former Knoxville Police Department officer, Geraldo Orta. KPD is also named in the suit.

The lawsuit centers around an incident from last year.

Police telling Cox to leave a Big Lots! location while he was believed to be huffing paint.

After that initial confrontation, Cox is claiming an excessive use of force and violation of constitutional rights after he says he was tazed twice.

Cox claims he was tazed without reason or provocation.

Orta, the former KPD officer, was fired less than a year after the incident.

WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to the city about the situation. Its only comment is that they: “Do not have a statement regarding the lawsuit as Orta is no longer a KPD or city employee.”