Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

(WJHL) — NASCAR officials confirmed Sunday afternoon that former NASCAR driver and Chilhowie, Virginia, native Eric McClure died at 42 years old.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former driver and owner Eric McClure. NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to Eric’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/378S81SPx2 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 2, 2021

McClure made nearly 300 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series that spanned from 2003-2016.

His Best NASCAR finish was an eighth place result in the 2013 Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona.

His career was cut short by health issues as he suffered at least two concussions during his racing career.

In 2013, he was diagnosed with acute renal failure and in 2019 was being treated for kidney failure in both kidneys.

No details were released pertaining to the cause of his death.