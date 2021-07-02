Former Nashville police officer Andrew Delke agrees to plea deal ahead of murder trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Metro Police Officer Andrew Delke has accepted a plea deal regarding the deadly shooting of Daniel Hambrick, according to an attorney for Hambrick’s family.

Attorney Joy Kimbrough said it’s a three year deal and Hambrick’s mother is “devastated” by the news. In the deal, Delke will plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Delke’s murder trial was scheduled to begin on July 12, while jury selection was scheduled to begin on July 6.

Delke is the first Metro officer charged with murder after an officer-involved shooting.

In March 2019, Hambrick’s family filed a $30 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Metro Nashville Police Department. The lawsuit accused Delke of using excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment. The suit also labels Metro Nashville as responsible for MNPD’s failure to supply officers with body cameras, as well as the result of ongoing issues with racial profiling and discrimination.

A settlement was reached in March 2021.

MNPD confirmed to News 2 Thursday afternoon that Delke resigned from the police force, effective Thursday morning after submitting a letter of resignation.

The court tells News 2 there will be a formal hearing Friday at 9 a.m.