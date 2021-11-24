COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Former NFL player Isaiah Crowell hosted a Feed the Hungry event at SafeHouse of Chattahoochee Valley Ministry Tuesday morning in Georgia.

This is Crowell’s fourth year hosting Feed the Hungry at SafeHouse of Chattahoochee Valley Ministry. Crowell used to do a turkey giveaway but he wanted to do more, so he started to Feed the Hungry to provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Last year, during Crowell’s Feed the Hungry event, he fed nearly 300 people. This year he’s hoping to feed around 200-300 people again on a first come first serve basis,’ Crowell’s mother Debbie Crowell told News 3 this is a gratifying event.

“In the past, it’s always been very, very exciting, amazing. They’re very grateful to get it, you can just see the looks on their faces. This is very rewarding for us to give back to hungry at Thanksgiving,” Ms. Crowell said.

Crowell told News 3 he’s glad he can give back to his community.

“Really just my first year in the league I just wanted to give back because I know everybody isn’t as fortunate as I am. I feel like I’m blessed and I just give all the thanks to God for me being a blessing to be able to give back,” Crowell said.

Those in attendance for the event stood in line and were handed plates with ham, turkey, mac & cheese, collard greens and more. Before serving the food, Crowell and his team made sure to pray over the food. Executive Director of Safe House Ministry Niel Richardson said this event is such a blessing.

“This is like the fourth year Isaiah has been here and that’s not only a blessing to have somebody with his stature as you will who wants to give back year after year. I’m telling you he’s one of the most amazing young people that I know that has had a career, he’s had stardom, he’s had setbacks and he loves. Today you’re going to see him here just blessing people with wonderful food but more importantly with a smile,” Richardson said.

Richardson believes this event made those in need feel valued.

“Today you know that people care about you as a person and they’re not here just for a little TV stuff but they love you and that makes the people that are challenged with self-esteem issues, that’s a bubble up moment,” Richardson said.