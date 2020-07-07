Former Red Sox GM moves to Nashville to start expansion team

Boston Red Sox President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski speaks during a news conference before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Boston, Saturday, July 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Following a tough blow to Nashville’s Triple-A affiliate the Nashville Sounds with the cancellation of the MiLB season, baseball fans in the Music City now have something to smile about.

Former Red Sox General Manager Dave Dombrowski has announced he is moving to Nashville to help bring an expansion MLB team to Nashville.

"It’s clear to me that #Nashville is ready for the @MLB, and Music City Baseball is making smart and exciting decisions as it works to bringing a team here," – David Dombrowski, https://t.co/yPUCSrzOv3 pic.twitter.com/7GenOIR2cj — NashvilleStars (@NashvilleStars) July 6, 2020

The Nashville Stars official Twitter account announced the news as Dombrowski is joining Music City Baseball to assist in bringing a team here.

Dombrowski said in a statement obtained by the Tennessean: “It’s clear to me that Nashville is ready for Major League Baseball, and Music City Baseball is making smart and exciting decisions as it works to bringing a team here. From its relationship with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to its community support, Music City Baseball has built a strong foundation.

“Nashville is a city with deep baseball roots, and as we emerge from the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, I believe baseball, and more specifically Music City Baseball, can play an important role in bringing the city back together. My wife Karie and I are looking forward to becoming part of the Nashville community.”

Dombrowski has served in front office roles with five different MLB franchises, most recently as General Manager of the Boston Red Sox from 2015-19. He also spent 14 years as president, CEO and general manager with the Detroit Tigers. The other teams he spent time with include the Montreal Expos and Chicago White Sox.