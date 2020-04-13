Former Seahawks QB, TSU coach Tarvaris Jackson killed in crash

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, left, chats with quarterback Tavaris Jackson, right, Saturday, July 28, 2012, on the first day of Seattle Seahawks NFL football training camp. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former NFL quarterback and Tennessee State University quarterback coach Tarvaris Jackson, 36, died in a car crash in Alabama Sunday, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The university confirmed Jackson’s death to News 2 but did not provide additional details. Jackson joined the Tennessee State football staff as the quarterbacks coach before the 2019 season.

Jackson played at Arkansas during the 2001 and 2002 seasons before transferring to Alabama State to finish out his career. Jackson finished his time at Arkansas 17-48 with 196 passing yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. He spent most of his time in Fayetteville backing up Matt Jones.

After graduating from Alabama State, Jackson spent ten seasons in the NFL. He was a second round draft pick in 2006 by the Minnesota Vikings. He played four seasons with the Vikings before heading to Seattle in 2011. He then played for the Buffalo Bills in 2012 before heading back to Seattle. Jackson finished his career with the Seahawks from 2013-15.

His former teammates, including Seahawks starting quarterback Russell Wilson, offered condolences on Twitter Monday morning.

TJack… you will be missed. Praying for your family…Love you man. 💔 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 13, 2020

Tarvaris Jackson was my mentor! He played the game with dignity and taught me how to use my MIND 🧠 to manipulate the defense. When my family couldn’t make it to Seattle for holidays, it was TJACK who invited me to his house to celebrate with his family! — BJ DANIELS (@BJDANIELS10) April 13, 2020

Jackson’s coach with the Seahawks, Pete Carroll, remembered him as a beloved teammate and competitor.

Tarvaris Jackson was a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk. He will be deeply missed. So heartbroken by the news of his passing and sending our condolences to his family and friends. We love you forever @7tjackson — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 13, 2020

Jackson was a part of the first Super Bowl win in Seattle history when the Seahawks beat Denver 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII. He became the first backup quarterback to play in a Super Bowl in over 13 seasons when he got playing time in the fourth quarter of that win over the Broncos.

When remembering Tarvaris Jackson today please remember him as “former Super Bowl Champion Tarvaris Jackson” and know he actually played in Super Bowl XLVIII (the only backup QB to actually play in a Super Bowl in the last 20 years) thank you and RIP — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 13, 2020

After his retirement from the NFL, Jackson began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Alabama State in 2018 before landing his first full-time coaching job at Tennessee State as the quarterback coach for the Tigers.