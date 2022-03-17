HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Volunteer High School teacher who resigned after being charged with attempted sexual contact with a minor by an authority figure, has entered into an agreement with the Sullivan County district attorney, according to the DA’s office.

The agreement states that Jason Rock, 32 of Kingsport, will have the attempted sexual contact charge dropped if he stays out of trouble, pays his court costs and has no contact with the victim for six months.

His next court appearance will be on Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. in Bristol, Tenn. General Sessions Court.

Rock was accused of using Snapchat to communicate with a 17-year-old girl while claiming to be an ETSU student in his 30s. An investigation uncovered that Rock was actually a teacher at the Volunteer High School where the girl attended school.

Police say they were also able to obtain a warrant to search Rock’s Snapchat account and found a conversation that tied him to another second juvenile female.

Rock resigned from the school effective Nov. 4, according to a Hawkins County Schools official.