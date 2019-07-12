Former Tellico Plains police chief arrested in misconduct probe

James Russell Parks Jr. Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested the former Tellico Plains police chief Thursday after a nearly five-month investigation.

Former Tellico Plains Police Chief James Russell Parks Jr. was arrested Thursday after being indicted on one count of official misconduct in a probe of missing department funds.

An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation determined Parks was involved in a sexual relationship with an informant paid out of the department’s drug enforcement fund.

The TBI began investigating on February 14 after approximately $840 dollars went missing from the Tellico Plains Police Department’s drug enforcement fund. Investigators determined Parks to be the source of the missing funds.

A Monroe County grand jury returned an indictment against Parks Tuesday. He was arrested and booked into the Monroe County Jail Thursday on a $6,000 bond.

Parks resigned from the department after the allegations surfaced.

