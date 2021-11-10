NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Representative Glen Casada (R-District 63) announced Wednesday he will not seek re-election to the Tennessee State House.

The former Tennessee House Speaker made the announcement in a letter Wednesday. Although Casada isn’t running for re-election, his time as House Speaker was one of the shortest in Tennessee history.

Just seven months into the role in 2019, Casada resigned from his role as Speaker amid a scandal in his office. He was hit with allegations including sending racist and sexist text messages to his former Chief of Staff, to favors for votes. The FBI even raided his house earlier this year.

“This decision comes after much prayer and thought,” Casada said. “I am blessed and grateful to have served Williamson County and to have achieved many goals for my constituents, but it is time for a new chapter of public service.”

Casada’s attorney is not commenting on the criminal investigation.