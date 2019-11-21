Live Now
Former THP officer charged with bribery of public servant in Greene County

Ray Lee Stubblefield, Jr. (Greene County Jail)

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Tennessee Highway Patrolman is facing charges in Greene County for bribery of a public servant.

Ray Lee Stubblefield, Jr. is charged with three counts of conspiracy to bribe a public servant and three counts of bribing a public servant.

According to court records, the violations occurred between January 1, 2015 and December 31, 2017.

The Grand Jury presentment for the counts of bribery of a public servant reveal that Stubblefield received money from Billy Wayne Wise, Jerry L. Mesigner and  Anthony Joe Zgrodek, III “in exchange for commercial truck and/or trailer repair business referrals.”

The bribery charges are Class B felonies under Tennessee law.

The Grand Jury presentment for the counts of conspiracy reads “Ray Lee Stubblefield, a TN Highway Patrolman and a public servant, did receive money from…” Jerry L. Mesinger, Billy Wayne Wise and Anthony Joe Zgrodek, III “…in exchange for commercial truck and/or trailer repair business referrals.”

The conspiracy charges are Class C felonies under Tennessee law.

Stubblefield is set for arraignment on January 10 in Greene County Circuit Court.

