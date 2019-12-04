Former TN FedEx hub worker charged with stealing gold bars

FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2006 file photo, FedEx planes wait to be loaded and unloaded at their hub in the Memphis International Airport. The Memphis economy relies on FedEx for 30,000 jobs and the billions of dollars of business FedEx creates at Memphis International Airport. FedEx shipped 98 percent of cargo put aboard an airplane in 2007 at the airport, which had a $28.6 billion impact on the area that year, according to a 2009 study commissioned by the airport. (AP Photo/Greg Campbell, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former FedEx worker has been charged with stealing thin gold bars from a package at the shipping giant’s hub in Memphis, Tennessee.

Shelby County prosecutors said Tuesday that 50-year-old Darrel Parker has been indicted on a state charge of theft over $10,000. He has been fired from FedEx and is free on bond.

Investigators say Parker was working in the FedEx sorting facility near Memphis International Airport in 2017 when he took eight thin gold bullion bars from a package.

Authorities say security officers found the bars in his wallet. The bars weighed about 1.3 ounces (37.5 grams) each and had a total value of more than $12,000.

FedEx said it cooperated with investigators.

An attorney listed in court records as previously representing Parker didn’t respond to a message.