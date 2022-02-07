LAS VEGAS (WATE) — Following his arrest hours after playing in the NFL Pro Bowl, an initial appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom for New Orleans Saints star and former Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara has been rescheduled.

Kamara was taken into custody Sunday by Las Vegas Police on a charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm after appearing in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. An initial court appearance that has been set for Monday was rescheduled to March 8.

Officers responded to a local hospital Saturday evening where the victim reported being battered at a nightclub. After an investigation, police determined the suspect to be Alvin Kamara.

The Norcross, Georgia native was held at the Clark County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. He posted the bond and was released on Sunday night.

After leaving the University of Alabama to play the 2014 season at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, Kamara transferred to the University of Tennessee in 2015. He scored 7 touchdowns over two seasons at Tennessee before entering the 2017 NFL Draft, where he was selected in the third round by the New Orleans Saints.

He quickly established himself among the league’s most explosive offensive talents. He was named the 2017 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and his average of 6.07 yards per rush is the most ever by a non-quarterback rookie with 100 or more carries.

Kamara has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first five NFL seasons. Last season, he became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 3,000 rushing yards and 3,000 receiving yards in his career, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

He is also the first player in NFL history to record at least 500 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in each of his first four NFL seasons.

Kamara became the second player to score six rushing touchdowns in a single game on Christmas Day 2020, tying a 91-year-old record set by Hall of Famer Ernie Nevers.