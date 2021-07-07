Former Vols player to speak at Morristown Boys & Girls Club’s dinner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Morristown Boys & Girls Club 18th Annual Steak & Burger Dinner and Reception is taking place on Friday, July 16 at First Presbyterian Church. Former Vols Basketball player Admiral Schofield will be the featured speaker.

This dinner is a chance for community leaders and business owners to share a meal with members of the Boys and Girls Club. The Boys & Girls Club reverses the roles, with the children eating steaks while the adults eat hamburgers.

During the event, Herbert “Buddy” Mayes, owner of Mayes Family Services, will be honored with the lifetime achievement award. This award honors a Morristown community member who has gone above and beyond to serve young people.

The reception will be at 5:30 p.m., with the dinner taking place an hour later at 6:30 p.m. There is a range of ticket packages for six-seat tables ranging from $1,000 to $,5000. Individual tickets are $200 and $250. The $200 and $1,000 ticket options do not include the reception. To purchase tickets call 423-586-2331.

