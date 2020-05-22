Former White House butler who served 11 presidents dies after contracting coronavirus

WASHINGTON – The coronavirus has claimed the life of a former White House butler who served eleven presidents.
91-year old Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, who started as a cleaner in the Eisenhower administration, passed away May 16th.
His granddaughter Shanta Taylor Gay told CNN he always believed he lived a blessed life.
Jerman served more than 50 years in the White House.
He began working in the White House in 1957 under then-president Dwight D. Eisenhower as a cleaner, but it was First Lady Jackie Kennedy who later promoted him to a butler.
A photo of Jerman with former president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama is featured in Mrs. Obama’s memoir “Becoming.”
When Jerman suffered a stroke in 2011, the Obamas made sure he was taken care of in the hospital and sent him flowers.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: COVID-19 cases rise to 18,961 with 313 deaths
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Brothers fighting on COVID-19 front lines as nurses face potential deportation
- BEATING THE VIRUS: Daughter contracts COVID-19 after saying final farewell to father
- Victoriaâ€™s Secret to close 250 stores, Bath & Body Works will close 50
- In reversal, White House tells CDC to post church guidance
- Knoxville restaurant workers quit, saying guidelines weren’t being followed
- Audiology doctors raise awareness of clear masks for the hearing-impaired
- TSA announces changes for travel amid coronavirus pandemic
- The beat goes on: School continues free music lessons during pandemic
- Expert: US nursing homes were ‘largely unprepared’ for pandemic
- Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee to sign executive order allowing people to gather in groups of 50, up from 10
- Rennova CEO defends CARES Act payment to closed Jamestown hospital
- CONNECT Ministries offering toolkit for safely reopening churches