Fort Campbell Soldiers deploy in response to COVID-19

FORT CAMPBELL (WKRN) — Fort Campbell soldiers in Kentucky are being deployed to assist with COVID-19 efforts in New York.

The 531st Hospital Center is being deployed and will be able to offer a range of health care needs.

The 3rd Brigade Combat Team is also focusing on pre-deployment readiness tasks.

No one at Fort Campbell has tested positive for the virus at this time, but there are still more than 200 COVID-19 tests still pending. Precautions are being taken for soldiers, their families, and the surrounding community.