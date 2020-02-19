Fort Kid playground to close temporarily for rebuilding, public meeting planned

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fort Kid playground will close in March for renovations on the current site, but is expected to reopen by the end of the year.

City Mayor Inyda Kincannon announced a timeline for rebuilding Fort Kid playground that includes temporarily closing the playground on March 23.

A public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 12, at the Knoxville Museum of Art. The meeting will update residents on the rebuilding process and get feedback about what the community wants to see in the future at Fort Kid.

Last year, under former Mayor Madeline Rogero, the city approved $300,000 for Fort Kid improvements. Private donations have also come in, including $200,000 from Thomas Boyd and $100,000 from an anonymous donor.

“We need to make sure we can have that, plus a facility that all kids can use,” David Brace, Knoxville chief operating officer and deputy to the mayor, said.

Brace says the city is “committed” to keeping the landmark for future generations of children to enjoy.

“The biggest concern and the biggest driver for this right now is the fact that the retaining wall, which was built with wooden timbers is rotten. The soil that was put in, it was a great volunteer effort, it’s had a great life, but the soil is not compatible to stabilize that failing rotting wall,” Brace said.

The Knox County Health Department also expressed safety concerns to city leaders about rusted fasteners or screws on the playground equipment.

Brace adds accessibility is another driving force behind the city’s decision to invest in Fort Kid.

Mayor Kincannon echoing those sentiments in a statement that reads in part, “It is unfortunate that the current structure must be dismantled, but we are committed to rebuilding and enhancing connectivity to the neighboring Knoxville Museum of Art.”

Kincannon says her office is in support of maintaining the playground for future generations.

“My family has treasured photos of our children at Fort Kid and I want to ensure that future generations have the same opportunity to make memories in that same location. It is unfortunate that the current structure must be dismantled, but we are committed to rebuilding and enhancing connectivity to the neighboring Knoxville Museum of Art.” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon

The Fort Kid Committee, the group that maintains the park with private donations, was notified by the city of the rebuilding process in a letter.

In it, the committee says the city outlined plans for demolition of the Fort Kid playground in April. Concern for plans to rebuild and replace the current structures is now the focus of the Fort Kid Committee.

“We want to make sure that the community spirit of Fort Kid lives on in the next iteration of it, so people can say what they want,” Alexander Waters, Fort Kid Committee redevelopment director, said.

Waters’ family was part of the original group to build the park. He says his mother went to former Mayor Victor Ashe with the idea.

Waters says the committee is hoping the city will put a plan in place before making any changes.

Based on the city’s timeline, Brace says construction would begin at the same time as public input is considered for the playground design plan.

The playground opened in April 1991, built by volunteers.

Fort Kid Opening Day, WATE 6 On Your Side Archives, April 1991

Waters says to build the park took more than 2,000 volunteers and donations from the community, including pennies from students. The design was also created from the ideas and suggestions of students.

“We want to see what the plan is. We want the public involved, a public meeting … (to) give people the opportunity to share what they like about Fort Kid; what they want to see,” Waters said.

Moving Forward

Brace says construction on the playground’s retaining wall will begin in April.

The city is working with Hedstrom Landscape Architecture to create a design. As of right now, there are no plans yet, until after the public meeting.

The lead architect at Hedstrom working on the project says the public meeting will allow the firm to “to gather input to help guide us with a design.”

The project’s focus will be accessibility and stabilizing the Fort Kid site.

The Fort Kid Committee will be celebrating the playground’s 29th birthday from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at the playground. More details can be found on the Fort Kid Facebook page.

