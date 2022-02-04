Morristown, Tenn. (WATE) – Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based nonprofit organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, is set to soon break ground on their Hamblen County house.

Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2:00 p.m. the nonprofit will host a public groundbreaking. This will mark the beginning of the construction phase for the Isaiah 117 House facility.

The event will host several local speakers as well as Isaiah House representatives.

Isaiah 117 House is a nonprofit organization that provides both physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home environment for children awaiting foster care placement.

All Isaiah 117 supporters or those who are interested in supporting the nonprofit are encouraged to attend.

For more information and location, please visit facebook.com/isaiah117househamblencotn or contact Jessica Lyle at 931-980-3809.